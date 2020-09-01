Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

DKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

NYSE DKS opened at $54.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $57.20.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 286.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $12,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

