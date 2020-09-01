EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut EPR Properties from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.86.

NYSE EPR opened at $32.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $79.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 129.24 and a beta of 1.41.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Virginia E. Shanks bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,755. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

