Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Entergy worth $69,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $119,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,586,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Entergy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,882,000 after purchasing an additional 814,839 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Entergy by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,907,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,202,000 after purchasing an additional 809,364 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $55,467,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock opened at $99.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.64.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

