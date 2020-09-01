Ensign Energy Services (ESI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Ensign Energy Services (TSE: ESI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/19/2020 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.70 to C$0.80.
- 8/11/2020 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.35 to C$0.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2020 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.20 to C$1.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2020 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$0.85 to C$0.75.
- 7/20/2020 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.60 to C$0.80. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2020 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.10 to C$0.70. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2020 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$0.75 to C$1.00.
- 7/10/2020 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$1.10.
- 7/6/2020 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from C$1.00 to C$0.50.
- 7/6/2020 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc from C$1.00 to C$0.50.
Shares of ESI opened at C$0.71 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.99.
Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$194.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$179.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.