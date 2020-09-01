Ensign Energy Services (ESI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Ensign Energy Services (TSE: ESI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/19/2020 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.70 to C$0.80.

8/11/2020 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.35 to C$0.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.20 to C$1.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$0.85 to C$0.75.

7/20/2020 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.60 to C$0.80. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.10 to C$0.70. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$0.75 to C$1.00.

7/10/2020 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$1.10.

7/6/2020 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from C$1.00 to C$0.50.

7/6/2020 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc from C$1.00 to C$0.50.

Shares of ESI opened at C$0.71 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.99.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$194.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$179.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

