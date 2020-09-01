ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) & 21st North (NASDAQ:ULGX) Financial Review

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) and 21st North (OTCMKTS:ULGX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and 21st North’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences $10,000.00 1,718.80 -$13.31 million ($2.34) -0.35 21st North N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

21st North has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences.

Risk & Volatility

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 21st North has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ENDRA Life Sciences and 21st North, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 21st North 0 0 0 0 N/A

ENDRA Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 631.71%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than 21st North.

Profitability

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and 21st North’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -597.74% -319.95% 21st North N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of 21st North shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ENDRA Life Sciences beats 21st North on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. It also offers Nexus-128 system that combines light-based thermos-acoustics and ultrasound to address the imaging needs of researchers studying disease models in pre-clinical applications. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About 21st North

Urologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes minimally invasive medical products for the treatment of obstruction and symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) in the United States. The company offers Cooled ThermoTherapy, which produces targeted microwave energy combined with a cooling mechanism to protect healthy tissue and enhance patient comfort. It also provides Prostiva RF Therapy System that delivers radio frequency energy directly into the prostate to destroy prostate tissue, reduce constriction of the urethra, and relieve BPH symptoms. It serves patients and clinicians. Urologix, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.