Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.76.

EXK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.75 price target for the company. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.25 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $3.70 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of EXK opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.45 million, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. Analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,418 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

