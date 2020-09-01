Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

ECPG opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $47.54.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 14.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,713,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,553,000 after buying an additional 24,214 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 90.0% during the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,291,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,128,000 after buying an additional 611,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,327,000 after buying an additional 62,736 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth $21,476,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 680,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,901,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

