Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The firm had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 23.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,713,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,553,000 after buying an additional 24,214 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 34.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 131.3% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 267,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 152,072 shares during the period.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Recommended Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.