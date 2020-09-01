Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $47.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $426.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 39,148.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,327,000 after purchasing an additional 62,736 shares during the period.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.