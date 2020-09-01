Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) vs. Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Financial Survey

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) and Entergy (NYSE:ETR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Entergy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Entergy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt and Entergy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt 0 0 0 0 N/A Entergy 0 3 10 0 2.77

Entergy has a consensus price target of $116.46, suggesting a potential upside of 17.47%. Given Entergy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entergy is more favorable than Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt and Entergy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt $1.52 billion 0.10 $251.18 million $4.67 0.70 Entergy $10.88 billion 1.82 $1.26 billion $5.40 18.36

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt and Entergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt -1.64% -2.32% -1.13% Entergy 11.95% 11.36% 2.23%

Volatility & Risk

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entergy has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Entergy beats Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad Anónima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Electricidad Argentina S.A.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. Its Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sale of electric power to wholesale customers; provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owning interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. This segment sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company's power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 9,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1949 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

