Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,639,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,845,000 after purchasing an additional 829,748 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.21. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,827. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

