Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 126 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $428.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $167.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $433.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $411.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

