Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 112 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 34.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.08 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

