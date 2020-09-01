Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,280 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.89.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

