Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 6,335 AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

In other AFLAC news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NYSE:AFL opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. AFLAC’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

