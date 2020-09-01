Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $107.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $109.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.38.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

