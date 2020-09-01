Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Waste Management by 210.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.36.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

