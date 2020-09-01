Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 51.2% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI opened at $366.42 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $369.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $353.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.62.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

