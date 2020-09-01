Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 146.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 673,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,653,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 584.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 239,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 234,607 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRNE stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 490.67% and a negative net margin of 760.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

SRNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Dawson James initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sorrento Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

