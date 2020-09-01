Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New $241,000 Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 335.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91,288 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $96.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $119.71. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

