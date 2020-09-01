Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $218,000 in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

Shares of IYK stock opened at $154.03 on Tuesday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $154.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.94 and its 200 day moving average is $126.83.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.