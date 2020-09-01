Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 57.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,142 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 24.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 245,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 48,495 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 743,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBLU opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.51 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $90,901.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,965.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBLU. BidaskClub lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

