Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,155,485,000 after acquiring an additional 632,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after acquiring an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,021,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,690,050,000 after purchasing an additional 497,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in salesforce.com by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $272.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $244.26 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $278.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.90 and a 200 day moving average of $177.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $153,151.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,946.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $875,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $11,367,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 754,776 shares of company stock valued at $143,971,013. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

