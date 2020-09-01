Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVY opened at $115.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $141.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.82.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,076.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

