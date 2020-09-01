Elysium Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,192.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elysium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00523964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000477 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Elysium Profile

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.