eGain (EGAN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect eGain to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. eGain has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $408.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 0.77.
EGAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
