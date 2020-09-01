eGain (EGAN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect eGain to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. eGain has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $408.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Get eGain alerts:

EGAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

In other news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 916,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,552,310.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,663.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.