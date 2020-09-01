Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGP. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 296.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 79,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $133.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.85. Eastgroup Properties has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Eastgroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.24%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

