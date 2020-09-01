DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded freenet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded freenet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

OTCMKTS FRTAF opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. freenet has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.52.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

