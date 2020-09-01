DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $88.75 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an underperform rating and a $78.75 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.89.

AAPL opened at $129.32 on Monday. Apple has a 52-week low of $51.06 and a 52-week high of $505.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

