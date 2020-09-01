Duluth (DLTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 3rd. Analysts expect Duluth to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.27 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.86%. On average, analysts expect Duluth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $275.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19. Duluth has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $11.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Duluth from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

