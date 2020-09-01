Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 27.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Duke Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Duke Realty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $1,233,915.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $181,377.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,992. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. Duke Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $226.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.54 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

