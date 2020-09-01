Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of DNFGY opened at $34.75 on Monday. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.78.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

