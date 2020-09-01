Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of DNFGY opened at $34.75 on Monday. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.78.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

