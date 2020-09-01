Dollarama (DOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Dollarama to post earnings of C$0.46 per share for the quarter.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$844.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$815.25 million.

DOL stock opened at C$50.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36,202.81. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$34.70 and a 52 week high of C$53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.16%.

In other news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.88, for a total value of C$3,843,897.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,093,868.80. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.24, for a total transaction of C$192,962.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,312,141.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.56.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

