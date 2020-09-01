Docusign (DOCU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Docusign has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Docusign to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $223.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.20. Docusign has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $229.83. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of -190.60 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 10,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $1,470,798.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 180,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,145,939.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $12,198,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,820 shares of company stock valued at $34,035,425. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

