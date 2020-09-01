DFI.Money Price Hits $6,022.08 on Top Exchanges (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One DFI.Money token can now be purchased for approximately $6,022.08 or 0.50663662 BTC on exchanges. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $225.86 million and $466.36 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded up 530.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00041204 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.10 or 0.05948846 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00019602 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00036826 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 38,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,505 tokens. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

DFI.Money can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

