Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Lessened by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,702 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,399 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $200,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Devon Energy by 17.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,490,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 216,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 22,922 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.09.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.80. 60,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,382,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

