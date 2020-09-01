Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €18.00 ($21.18) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €18.41 ($21.66).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded down €0.23 ($0.27) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €14.75 ($17.35). The company had a trading volume of 8,385,408 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.11.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

