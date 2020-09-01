Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) CFO Paul A. Jacobson Sells 25,000 Shares

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

