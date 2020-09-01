Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives $71.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.54.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCPH. ValuEngine upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,294,519.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 27,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,520,979.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,931. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.33. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. Research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

