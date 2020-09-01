Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Davita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

DVA stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $87.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,338. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.00. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $54.08 and a 1 year high of $92.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Davita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $50,297.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,177.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

