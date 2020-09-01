Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPN stock opened at $176.62 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.43 and its 200-day moving average is $170.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.06.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

