Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.88. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.62.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.