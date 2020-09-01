Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,548,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,688,000 after buying an additional 68,649 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,021,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 419,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,660,000 after purchasing an additional 51,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. Nomura upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.65.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.17%. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

