Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 69 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,978,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 48.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.95.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $671.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $681.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $644.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.