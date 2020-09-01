Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 47,167 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,885 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 47,167 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Exelon by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 187,700 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,901 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,422 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Exelon by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Exelon by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 185,481 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EXC opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.57.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BofA Securities cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

