Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 231 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ResMed by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in ResMed by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total transaction of $202,101.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $950,650.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,322 shares in the company, valued at $21,894,676.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,145. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $180.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.99. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

