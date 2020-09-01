Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,507 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,894,000 after purchasing an additional 86,261 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,421,000 after purchasing an additional 822,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,998,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,412,000 after buying an additional 501,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,185,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,759,000 after buying an additional 60,948 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ICE opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $209,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,291.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,202 shares of company stock valued at $16,050,096. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

