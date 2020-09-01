Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,347 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393,901 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,861,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $818,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,901 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,857,993 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,297 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Applied Materials stock opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.