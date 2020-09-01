Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTO. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.35.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.57. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BOCOM International raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

