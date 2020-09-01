Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $86,583,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $77,114,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $68,495,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 4,813.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 820,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after buying an additional 803,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,601,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,977,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.27. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In related news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $518,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $6,652,000.00. Insiders have sold 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $41,064,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

